Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Remains of the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, will be buried today at the Saint David’s Anglican Church cemetery, Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State after a funeral service.

She was murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Kajola village, along Benin/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State penultimate Friday.

Olakunrin, 56, was survived by an aged father, Pa Fasoranti, her husband, children and siblings.

The funeral service is expected to be attended by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Agboola Ajayi and other members of the state executive council.

The funeral service will be presided over by the Bishop, Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simeon Borokini and other leaders of the Christian faith in the state.