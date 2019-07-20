Tunde Thomas

The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC has warned that investigations into the killing of Afenifere leader’s daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin by gunmen should not end the way series of other unresolved murders in Nigeria have gone.

Giving the warning while speaking with the Saturday Sun, the National President, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Aare Prince Osibote implored the Federal Government to order security agents to fish out Olakunrin’s killers immediately, adding that failure to do so will portray Nigeria as an unserious nation where lives of citizens count for nothing.

Urging the Federal Government to walk the talk, Osibote who succeeded the late founder of OPC, Dr. Fredrick Faseun added that it would be very unfortunate if security agents failed to apprehend Olakunrin’s killers after all the promises by the government that those responsible for the dastard act would be arrested, and brought to justice.

“This is not the first time the Federal Government would be making the promise to apprehend the killers after a high profile murder or assassination has taken place but at the end of the day nothing happens, and this is why we have a long list of unresolved murders in Nigeria, and we don’t want Mrs Olakunrin’s killing to end that way, and that is why OPC is crying out now’’, Osibote declared.

Justifying his advice to the Federal Government, Osibote noted that the list of unresolved murders, killings, and assassinations in the country has been increasing without any concrete sign that the security agents would be able to unravel them.

“These killers and assassins are not ghosts. They live in our midst. Then why has it been impossible to arrest or apprehend them? Some of these unresolved murders include that of late Chief Bola Ige, Nigeria’s former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Pa Alfred Rewane, Marshall Harry, Dipo Dina, Harry Dikibo, and several others. We don’t want Mrs. Olakunrin’s death to end this way. Her killers must be arrested without delay, and be brought to justice’’, Osibote said.