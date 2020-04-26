Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One of the suspected killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two other persons, including security personnel, are also said to have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to six.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement personally signed on Sunday confirmed the development.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the facility of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) where the suspected killer was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

Governor Akeredolu informed that the suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” he said.

A magistrate’s court sitting in Akure had last week ordered that four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Mrs Olakunrin be remanded at the state’s correctional centre in Owo.