From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fast rising, Nigerian hip-hop singer, Joshua Abiola James, popularly known as Jaytime is set to release a new single titled ‘Kiss ‘n’ Tell remix” featuring an A-list Nigerian artist.

The instrumentalist turned song writer and singer became popular last year after he released a Fela inspired masterpiece titled “Come to Me” with its video stirring the hearts of music lovers and consequently hitting over one million views on YouTube.

Jaytime, in a statement, said he draws his musical inspiration from legendary Fela Anikulakpo whom he described as the legend of Nigerian music.

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Jaytime who is also a self-signed artist said he sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars like 2Baba, Davido, Wizkid, Burna boy while also bringing value to the Afrobeats scene.

He explained that love for music started at a very young age though as a drummer but later evolved to become a professional songwriter and then a singer with performances at Gemade Estate’s carnivals, Demeg hotel and a host of events.

He said that his song “come to me” has been featured on various media platform including HipTV, Soundcity TV, TRACE TV, Urban TV amongst others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.