From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fast-rising Afro Hip-Hop Artist, Ezirim Francis Emeka popularly known as Styled E is set to release his new single titled “The Plan” featuring RnB singer, TJ Elewe Ukwu.

The new song follows the success recorded by his recent hits which topped charts including “Show me” and “You set”.

In a statement released in Abuja, Styled E believes the new jam will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for hip-hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.

He explained that “The plan” is a song from his Extended Play (EP) album which will drop. in a month’s time.

He promised to use the platform motivate youths in their daily living and give them reason to work hard and involve God in their dealings.

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Styled E, who is also a self-signed artist of a co-owned record label, Real Men Music (RMM), said he sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and his mentors including 2Baba while also bringing value to the Afrobeat scene.

The singer/songwriter hails from Imo state, and is born into a family of six. He officially started singing in 2011 but, before then, had created name freestyling, miming and performing songs from some of his mentors and influencers, including 2Baba.

His penchant for mixing words and solid rhyme patterns soon developed into a song, ‘Show Me’, that became a sensation in Port Harcourt in 2015/16.

The graduate of Marketing from the Abia State University leveraged the song’s relative success to forge a career in the burgeoning Afrobeat industry.

