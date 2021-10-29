Afro-pop sensation Vibetone comes through! The singer/songwriter is competing with himself at this point. Following the release of his debut EP (FYF), which did incredible numbers on the charts in record time, the singer had initially teased fans with snippets from this DXL-produced tune and now it’s out!

Featuring his signatory witty lyricism, clean production and smooth vocals, Vibetone explores trust in relationship without sacrificing his enchanting personality. ‘Loyal’ is a song that is guaranteed to be an earworm! It will definitely get stuck in your head.

According to the artiste, in a statement, the much anticipated single, dedicated to his fans whom he refers to as #Vibetribe, was produced by Authentic Music and mixed by DXL da Beat.

The New Jersey-based Nigerian star said, “Loyal is a track a lot of people are going to connect with because loyalty is a rare thing to find nowadays.” The track has a unique combination of melodic rap, raw lyricism, and listeners pleasing audio repertoire.”

Vibe says his songs are influenced by the old generation Nigerian classics, highlife, and majorly Afropop. “Music to me is an escape route from life’s daily struggles. My way of forgetting my problems and I want my listeners to get the same feelings when they listen to my songs.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Earlier this year, the talented Afrobeats superstar dropped his first EP, FYF featuring Young D and Oritsefemi and also getting a feature on Mystro’s Jekowole.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .