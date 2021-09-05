From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fast rising Nigerian Hip Hop Artiste, Automatik has released a new single titled “Listen”

The new jam, he believes, will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip Hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.

The Artiste, in statement, said the new song will motivate youths in their daily living and give them reason to work hard and involve God in their dealings (read ‘doings’).

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Automatik, who is also a self-signed artist, said he sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and his mentors including 2face Idibia while also bringing value to the Afrobeats scene.

Automatik’s “Listen” has received wild acceptability by music lovers, garnering thousands of views within the first 48 hours of its release.

Automatik said his biggest motivation was his father whom he described aa hardworking man that has done everything he could to provide for his family.

He also described himself as a hip-hop artist who started by being a rapper with sound that is very energetic and fun.

