The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Federal Government to fast-track the prosecution of cases of corruption in the electricity sector and ensure the recovery of stolen funds.

SERAP stated this, yesterday, at forum on ‘Policy Dialogue on Promoting Transparency and Accountability in the Judiciary, Education and Electricity Sectors’ organised in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation, USA.

The organisation urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, and Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye to revisit all cases of graft in the power sector and bring the suspects to book.

SERAP also the AGF to request for the report of the House of Representative committee that probed government spending in the power sector from 2000 to 2007, make the report public, and ensure appropriate legal action against suspects in the crime.

Other cases listed by SERAP that needed top be revisited include the case of the Ramsome Owan-led Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the investigation of Mr. Goodknows Ighali on the alleged diversion of funds of workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria. It al;so demanded that EFCC revisits the Elumelu House probe committee which accused 21 persons and 36 companies of subversion of government policy on due process and ensure that all suspects are brought to justice.

SERAP also asked that the ICPC should make public the status of the investigation and recommendations for prosecution on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recruitment scandal/jumbo pay scandal given the fact that the Nigerian government and public have 40 per cent stakes in the AEDC.