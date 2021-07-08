Former African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba (9:85secs), has congratulated the current holder, Simbine Akani of South Africa (9:84secs) for his effort and thankfully saying it’s a pleasure holding the title for 15 years and two months.

In his Facebook post, the former African champion congratulated Akani, “Congrats to Akani Simbine!!! the new African record holder in the 100m. It’s been a pleasure holding it for 15years and 2 months.”

Fasuba would be the third Nigerian athlete to lose records, first was Olympic legend, ACP Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, (long jump 7.12m) followed by Chief Falilat Ogunkoya (400m 49:10secs) in one season.

