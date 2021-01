Coach Fatai Amoo has named a final squad of 25 players with five other players on standby for next month’s U17 AFCON qualifiers, according to scorenigeria.com.

The final squad has three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and six attackers.

The tournament kicks off on January 5 and Nigeria are drawn against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B.

The finalists of the qualifying with advance to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.