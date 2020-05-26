Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A ghastly accident involving a car and a motorcycle which occurred at Orie Market area in Akwa-Ukwu community along Owerri – Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State has left one dead and another injured.

A statement from the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC] in the state, Pascal Anigbo, revealed that the accident occurred as a result of over speeding.

The statement partly read: “At about 10am today Tuesday 26 May, 2020 a fatal road traffic crash was recorded at Orie Akwu-Ukwu, along Owerri-Onitsha expressway.

“The crash which was caused by excessive speeding involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number YAB 549 WD and a motorcycle without registration number.

“One out of the two male adults involved in the crash, lost his life. On getting to the crash scene, the FRSC rescue team from Oraifite unit command reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were already on ground.

“They, however, took the corpse of the dead victim to Gateway Mortuary Oba, while the policemen took the other victim to the Police Station. Obstruction was also cleared, to allow free flow of traffic.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew Kumapayi, strongly warns drivers against driving above stipulated speed limits. He admonishes drivers to drive with common sense speed limit, especially within built-up areas. He also condoles with the family of the dead,” the statement added.