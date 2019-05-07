An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court in Ekiti has ordered the remand of one Abdullahi Lawal, for allegedly killing a rival in a love affair with a woman. WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Lawal, 35, is standing trial for the murder of one Olaoluwa Fayomi, 50, after the woman started a new love affair with the deceased Police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on April 24 in Ado-Ekiti within the magisterial district.

The prosecutor said the accused person and the deceased were dating a woman, and the woman later told the defendant that she was no more interested in the relationship. Akinwale said the woman told the defendant that she had begun dating another man who happened to be the deceased (Fayomi).

Akinwale said that in the cause of their fighting, the defendant stabbed the deceased in the chest and that led to his death. The offence, the prosecuted said, contravened Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State 2012. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken. The Magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that the defendant

should be remanded in prison custody, pending advice from the office of DPP. Afeniforo adjourned the case until June 10 for mention.