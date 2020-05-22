Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two persons lost their lives in ghastly motor accident along Onitsha-Owerri expressway of Ihiala section of the road of Anambra state.

About 12 people who sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident involved a tipper without registration number and a commercial bus with registration number NEN59XQ fully loaded with 14 passengers when the accident happened.

It was also gathered that the accident was caused by over-speeding during a heavy downpour when the tipper was negotiating into his house when the bus suddenly rammed into it.

The Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State command Mr. Pascal Amigo who confirmed the accident said that rescue operation was jointly carried out by operatives of the Police, DSS, FRSC, and NSCDC.

According to him, “Information reaching us reveals that the crash which occurred in the early hours of the day was caused by Over-Speeding and Loss of Control. According to an eyewitness, the tipper driver was negotiating into his house when the bus suddenly rammed into it. The crash occurred during a heavy downpour.

“A total of 15 people (10 adult males and 5 adult females) were involved in the crash. Twelve people sustained serious injuries, out of which seven were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital while the other five victims were rushed to God’s Favour Hospital Okohia, both in Ihiala town.

“As at the time of filing this report, two victims, the driver whose leg was amputated in the crash and another victim has been confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital. The obstruction caused was also cleared to ease movement of other vehicles” he said.

He stated that the Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, warned road users to obey the 8pm to 6am curfew laid down by the Federal Government, to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus.

He further admonished drivers to shun over-speeding and drive defensively at all times, as failure to adhere to stipulated road safety rules and regulations can only lead to avoidable road traffic mishaps.