From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, said the case fatality rate of COVID-19 in the country has reduced since the beginning of May, but should not be misinterpreted to mean to let down our guards.

Ehanire, who stated this at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, said, “we should rather increase our commitment to reducing the spread of the disease as well as fatalities, therefrom.

“Although COVID-19 positive cases have continued to drop even with sustained testing, we must remain on our guard. The experience of other countries shows the unpredictability of this disease, such that countries in Asia, such as India, Pakistan and Thailand, have been badly shaken by the enormity of the new wave of infections. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our friends in India, and take this opportunity to renew our caution in this COVID-19 pandemic response.”

The minister reiterated his call for cautions, noting that there are lessons to be learnt from the cases in India, Pakistan and Thailand, which include; “avoid crowds and mass gatherings for whatever reason, whether for politics, religious, commercial or social occasions; wear your masks at all times, when you are outside your house, do not accept to chat or do business with anyone not wearing a mask; wash or sanitise hands frequently and cover mouth when sneezing or coughing.

“Take your vaccination when invited to do so, without hesitation. It is our best chance of escaping infection if we come in contact by mistake with an infected person.”

On the Eid el Fitr, he said: “As we approach the Salah holidays, it is of particular importance to remain aware of risks involved in traveling, gathering, celebrating and generally letting down our guards.

“I urge everyone to take responsibility for their personal and family’s safety from COVID-19 infection. Experience from India and other countries showed us that the terrible third wave, which has caused so much loss of human lives, was facilitated and fuelled by events immediately related to political campaigns, elections and religious gatherings.