By Gabriel Dike

A crucial National Executive Council (NEC) of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will begin today at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka.

As at Friday, principal officers of ASUU as well as branch chairmen are already in UNILAG for the make or mar meeting.

In the last one month, ASUU national officers, zones and branches mobilized members for the impending strike. They also sensitized the general public on the face-off between its and the Federal Government.

Among the demands of ASUU include the non-implementation of the 2020 signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoA), non conclusion of the renegotiation of 2009 FG/ASUU agreement, non use of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), unpaid members salaries and failure of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

When Saturday Sun visited UNILAG on Friday, principal officers of ASUU were in a meeting.

One of the branch chairmen told our Correspondent that based on the outcome of mobilization and sensitization of members, many support the resumption of the suspended nationwide strike.

The chairman said despite the position of President Muhammadu Buhari, government officials have not reached to the union.

“Tomorrow (today) will make or mar the university system. Our members are not happy with the situation of things. They approve and support any decision taken by (NEC),” the chairman stated.