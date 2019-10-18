The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has officially removed Tunisia from its blacklist, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced in a tweet on Friday.

“”FATF, during a meeting held in Paris from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 considered that the Tunisian government had honoured its commitments in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing,’’ said Chahed.

The Tunisian Committee of Financial Analysis affiliated to the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) made this known in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

It confirmed that FATF General Assembly took the decision following a report submitted by its delegation at the end of a visit to Tunisia on Sept. 16, to Sept. 17, 2019.

“The delegation stressed the remarkable progress made by Tunisia in addressing shortcomings in facing up to money laundering and terrorism financing,’’ said the statement.

The European Parliament had included Tunisia in 2017 to the European blacklist of countries to be at high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989, aims at combating global money laundering and terrorist financing. (Xinhua/NAN)