Foremost indigenous petroleum products marketing companies, Fatgbems Petroleum, said it has completed technical checks on its IBB Abeokuta retail outlet which was affected by floods due to the downpour witnessed over the weekend.

This was contained in a second update to the public on the incident which saw fuel storage tanks flooded with water at the outlet.

The Group Sales Manager, Mr. Shina Soleji, told journalists that while the unfortunate incident has posed certain regrettable inconveniences on the outlet’s customers, the company has taken immediate remedial actions to fix the issues and has taken the extra step of involving the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for spot assessment, the residual products at the station is being evacuated, storage tanks/product pipelines leak and pressure testing are set to be conducted within the next couple of days before it is reopened for business again.

“This retail outlet is one of the most popular in the area due to its strategic location serving locals as well as interstate travellers. We are eager to reopen but in our culture of safety first, our technical team worked round-the-clock to resolve the issue and measures have been put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.We remain committed to exceptional service delivery”, he added.

Soleji, who was in company of other senior management staff displayed clean product dispensed from the pumps to re-assure customers.

The company also disclosed that the 10 customers whose cars were affected before the issue was detected have all been contacted, nine of the vehicles tuned-up and refueled at its other retail stations in Abeokuta, and the company has also intensified efforts to monitor the said vehicles for quality assurance and possible reimbursement of additional cost of repair incurred on the vehicles in the event of further breakdown.