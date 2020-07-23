Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 42-year-old man, John Jester, appeared before the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged defilement of his 12-year-old daughter.

Chief Magistrate AA Oshoniyi did not take the plea of the defendant but ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutor’s advise (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until August 12.

The suspect, a security guard, who resides at 5, Olorunsogo St., Pako Iyana Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos, is charged with defilement. The prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence occurred on June 5 at the suspect’s residence.

Akeem said that the suspect is separated from the victim’s mother, with the victim living in his custody as her father. It is alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his 12-year-daughter three times.

‘The case was reported at the police station and the suspect was arrested,’ the prosecutor said.

The sexual offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.