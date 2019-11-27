Romanus Okoye

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday remanded a 43-year-old man, Amarachi Chukwuneke, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, over alleged defilement his six-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olufunke Sule-Amzat, said that Chukwuneke should be remanded in the correctional centre pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and also directed that the case file be sent to the DPP for advice.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Chukwuneke, who resides in Amuwo Odofin Estate, Festac area of Lagos, committed the offence on November 4 at his residence when her mother was not around.

“The mother noticed that the girl always cried anytime she washes her private part while bathing,” the prosecutor told the court. “She decided to take her to the hospital for a medical checkup, and it was at the hospital that the child was confirmed to have been defiled.”

He said the case was reported at the police station and the father of the baby was arrested for questioning. The offence contravene section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and is punishable with life imprisonment upon conviction.

The defendant’s plea was not taken and the case was adjourned until February 27, for mention.