Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter at the Sango Ota area of the state.

The suspect identified as Ikhine, was alleged to have raped his daughter severally before he finally put her in the family way.

A senior police officer blamed the 18-year-old for not reporting her father in time, maintaining that if she had done that, the sex escapade could not have degenerated to pregnancy.

He said the suspect was arrested at Iyaniwura Street, Joju area of Sango Ota, following a report by one Yemisi Ashade, who came to the station with the victim.

Yemisi complained that the victim (names withheld) came to her house and confided in her about how her father had been abusing her sexually whenever she was alone at home.

She said she advised that the only solution was to report the matter to the police and that was why she brought the victim to the station.

The victim also reported that her father always threatened to deal with her if she told anyone about the act.

The victim further stated that when she could no longer bear the sexual assaults, she confided in her neighbour who brought her to the station.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after hearing the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect made some confessional statements that he had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter for a long time.

He said that he used to have sexual urge because he was separated from his wife.

“The shocker is that when the victim was taken to the General Hospital, it was confirmed that she was pregnant for her father.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”