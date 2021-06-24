From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, who had reportedly attempt to murder his son, lssa Audu, with a locally-made rifle has been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the information provided to reporters on Thursday by the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the incident occurred at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin.

‘On Wednesday, June 23, at about 1445 hours, NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76 years old man was chasing his son with a locally made rifle.

‘Further investigation has revealed that there is a no love lost relationship between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident,’ the report read.

Mr Babawale spoke further that the timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti Vandal patrol team in the area calmed the situation, adding that the old man and his rifle are in the custody of the NSCDC, while a serious manhunt has begun for the son who is still at large.

‘The State Commandant Iskil Makinde has been briefed of the incident and he has ordered a full-scale investigation in order to take further actions,’ Mr Babawale concluded.