A father in Zimbabwe has killed his one year old infant by slapping him all over the body for making noise.

Sometime in April this year, Clemency Gurwe was sitting with his wife, Mitchell Manyangadze in their house at night when the little boy started crying.

Gurwe lifted the baby with one hand and started slapping and strangling him until the boy started bleeding from the nose.The boy’s mom wiped the blood from the boy’s nose and went to bed.

The following morning, Manyangadze went to the clinic with the baby where she was advised to report the case to the police.

The baby was further referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he was discharged days later and put on weekly reviews.

The little boy was again referred to Silveira Hospital where he eventually died on July 7 and Gurwe is now facing murder charges.

According to TellZim reports, Gurwe was arrested and was kept on remand until July 26 for attempted murder.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

“We confirm that we received that case and investigations are still under progress,” said Mazula.