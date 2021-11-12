From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Police in Enugu have arrested a 36-year-old man, Chidi Onyishi, for allegedly murdering his son and burying his corpse in a shallow grave for money ritual.

The suspect, who resides at Taylor Avenue, Coal Camp, connived with a 95-year-old blind pastor, Okeke Eneokwor, who operates at Dental Avenue, Trans Ekulu Enugu, to kill his son.

Chidi had, on October 22, reported to the police that his seven-year-old son, Chimdalu Chidi, was missing, but it was later discovered that he had personally killed and buried his lifeless body in a shallow grave beside a stream in Abakpa Nike two days earlier, under the supervision of the pastor who performed the ritual.

Police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, said the culprit was arrested alongside his accomplice, both of whom led operatives and a medical team to the stream where the child’s body was exhumed.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he confessed to the crime and led police operatives to the arrest of one Pastor Okeke Eneokwor, aged 95, who is said to be blind and of Dental Avenue, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu; whom he fingered as an accomplice. He also led police operatives and medical team to a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave, after he and his cohorts murdered and buried the child on 20/10/2021.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act.”

