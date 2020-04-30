Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has rescued three children from their father who attempted to clobber them to death with a hammer.

According to the police spokesperson of the State, Orlando Ikeokwu who disclosed this to reporters yesterday narrated that the man, out of frustration, had blamed his children for his misfortune in life, deciding that they would not live.

The incident which occurred on Sunday according to Ikeokwu saw the suspect, Ochieze Chinedu, 45, from Isiala Ngwa in Abia State but reside in Umulolo in Okigwe area of Imo State chained his children in a room, before attempting to hit to death.

All the three children, Sucess, 12, Richard, 11, and Confidence, have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while their father has been arrested for prosecution, Ikeokwu said.