Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria is currently in a monastery in Los Angeles, US for a retreat

Mbaka is seen in a video and photos that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, standing by the sign post of the monastery.

In the video Mbaka said, “Officially I have entered in to St Andrew’s Abbey Monastery in Los Angeles, Valyermo.”

In October 2022, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, had transferred Mbaka from chaplaincy to the monastery.

Consequently, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi was named to replace him (Mbaka) as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.