Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), has said that Reverend Father Mbaka, was not in its custody.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunaya made the clarification on the services Watsap platform following questions from journalist on the group platform over the catholic priest.

Afunaya simply wrote “Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please”

Speculation were rife Wednesday over the where about of father Mbaka after he was said to have been picked up by a particular security agency over his utterance few days ago calling on president Buhari to resign.

The disappearance of the catholic priest was said to have sparked off protests in Enugu, by members of the Adoration ministries.