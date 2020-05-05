George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A father of four children from Ihie community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State has been beaten to death by cultists in the area for allegedly having an amorous relationship with a married woman.

The deceased, Timothy Osiah, 34, died on his way to hospital from injuries he sustained in his private part as a result of the beating from the cult boys.

It was learnt that Timothy’s problem started when he was accused of allegedly having a secret affairs with a married lady in the same community for a long period of time

Angered by the allegation, a brother to the lady had reported Timothy to the cult group in their smoking bunk where he was summoned for questioning on his alleged amorous affairs with the lady.

It was further gathered that members of the cult group had turned the deceased into a punching bag. And while being questioned by the cultists, he was severely beaten and in the process, his private part was shattered.

Following his worsening condition, his relations decided to take him to the hospital but he died on the way.

However, youths of the Ihie community who were angered by the death of Timothy in the hands of the cultists went on the rampage and in the process allegedly set six houses belonging to family members of the cult members.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), he said he would get back to our reporter after contacting the Divisional Police Officer of Umuagwo, but as of press time, he was yet to get back to our reporter.