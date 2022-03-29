From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Family of a 37-year-old man, Adekunle Yinka, allegedly killed by an unknown soldier in Ilesa, Osun State, have demanded justice for him.

The deceased whose father described as a car dealer, was allegedly killed by a soldier after an altercation with some people at a beer parlour around Fadahunsi area, Ilesa, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

His father, David Adekunle, a 79-yeaar-old man, who spoke to Daily Sun on Tuesday, explained that an altercation ensued between his son and a soldier who later reinforced his colleagues to the area.

It was gathered that Yinka’s car was towed away because he ran away and he was asked to come for the car with N50,000.

It was gathered that the deceased went to the barack to collect his car with N50,000 as demanded by the arresters before he was detained and allegedly beaten to death.

His father said, “he went out with his friends in a Ash color Lexus 350 to enjoy themselves at a beer parlour around Fadahunsi Area, Ilesa. When they got there, they met three people who were also drinking. He and his two friends too sat down to drink.

“There was a disagreement among them and one of the three men they met in the premises, went out and returned with some soldiers. When my son and one of his friends saw them coming, they fled. The soliders took away their third friend and my son’s car to Ibodi Barrack.

“On Saturday, March 26, one of my son’s friend called that there was an incident which involved Yinka and his friends at Ibodi Barrack and that I should go there to help Yinka retrieve his vehicle. I went there and I was told at the gate that my son has been moved to Ayeso Police station. When I got to Ayeso Police station, they said they didn’t know anyone bearing the name.

“Later, someone told me that he saw two policemen and a solider drove out with someone to Wesley Guild Hospital. When I got to Wesley, I asked a man I saw as I entered the premise about a patient brought to the hospital by soldier, and the person pointed to a tree and told me to go there. I met a man under the tree and I told him I was looking for a man brought in by a solider. The man confirmed that truly a solider brought a corpse, but they didn’t receive the corpse from him. The man said he told the soldier to go and report the incident to the police and get their clearance before bringing the corpse. The soldier went back and two policemen joined him when he returned with the corpse. I was told one police officer called Martins at Ayeso Police Division in Ilesa gave two police operatives that accompanied the soldier back to Westley where he deposited the body. Yinka is my last child and the only male child. He was killed when his first child clocked two months and two days.

“The soldier involved has been sending emissisaries to me to beg for forgiveness. He promised to take care of the wife and child of the deceased. My demand is simple. Army authorities should hand over those involved in the gruesome murder of my only son. They should face full consequences of their actions.”

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, denied the allegation that a policeman followed the soldier to the morgue, saying “the DPO only helped the solider to call the mortuary.