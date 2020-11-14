Call it a sense of fulfilment, you are absolutely right. At the moment, there is undiluted jubilation in the home of Chief Joe Ikebudu, who hails from Awka in Anambra State.

The reason for the celebration is connected with Miss Josephine Chinyere Ikebudu’s educational prowess. She has made her family and Nigeria proud having graduated from Nanjing Medical University, China, where she read Medicine.

She has just been certified as a medical doctor after completing the mandatory one year clinical training at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The young lady achieved the feat at age 21, meaning she had graduated int the far away Asian medical college when she was 20.

Her apparently excited father, Chief Ikebudu told Daily Sun that all members of his family and everyone who knew the brilliant student were joyfull for her achievement.

He stated that he had always believed that his daughter would someday put his family name on a gobal record.

He described Josephine as a hardworking and obedient lady, in whom he is well pleased. He said that even when some persons expressed doubt whether she would successfully graduate due to her age, he gave her all the needed support and encouragement.

“This is a happy moment for me and my family member, especially as she is said to be the youngest medical graduate in Nigeria.

“She has never taken her educational pursuit with levity. She is a very focus person, who doesn’t allow herself to be distracted.

“I know that this is just the beginning of the height that she is going to attain. I have this strong conviction that she will go places,” her father said.

Chief Ikebudu said that it was a rare privilege for him to be reading about her daughter’s success in the internet. And watching her becoming the talk of the town for the positive reason gladdens his heart.

He thanked God for being a light on his daughter’s path and for seeing her through all the years in school.