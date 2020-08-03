Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of Amagu Umudiaka village, Ihe community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, woke up in the earlier hours of Monday with the horrifying sight of Mr. Eze Emmanuel who allegedly hanged himself in an uncompleted storey building in the area.

Daily Sun gathered the late Emmanuel who hailed from Eha-Alumona also in Nsukka LG was a father of three and was living with his family in a nearby compound.

He was allegedly tied a binding wire on his neck and hanged himself in a uncompleted building scaffold.

A resident of the area who simply identified himself as Ejike said that the deceased was a tax collector at Ikpa commodity market in Nsukka.

“I was brushing my teeth this morning when someone alerted me about a man in an uncompleted building that hanged himself.

“I rushed there immediately only to discover that it was Mr. Emmanuel.

“This is abnormal, it doesn’t just happen, definitely something must be behind it,” he said.

A co-tenant in his yard who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the deceased was exhibiting some mental behaviours before the ugly incident.

“Mentally, Emma was not all that sound, just yesterday (Sunday) he badly hit and injured his sister on her head with a stick for an unknown issue.

“As I’m talking to you now the lady is in Bishop Shanahan Hospital Nsukka receiving treatment,” he said.

Daily sun further gathered that Emmanuel’s wife who is yet to be informed about her husband death as at the time of this report was in the hospital looking after her injured husband’s sister.

Though, Late Mr. Eze did not leave any suicide note some people are of the opinion that there must be an unseen hands in the said suicide.

However, a petty trader at Ikpa commodity who didn’t want her name in print suggested that late Emmanuel might have been cursed by an embittered tax payer at Ikpa market.

According to the trader, “imagine even on Sundays, these people(tax collectors) come to Ikpa to collect levies. Some of their activities are not legal. I am of the opinion that he must been cursed by one or two traders whom he collected levies illegally.”

Meanwhile, a family source also told our reporter that efforts are being made by his family members to report the matter to the police and to bring his corpse down.