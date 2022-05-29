Weeks after his first Grammy nomination, grandson of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Made, is set to musically slug it out with his dad, Femi at the Father & Son: The Experience’ concert holding at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday June 5.

Shortly after the father and son’s Legacy+ album made it to Grammy, Made had embarked on a tour outside the country with Femi Kuti and his Positive Force Band. However, both son and dad are currently gearing up for a joint concert tagged: ‘Father & Son: The Experience’ organised by FK Management.

“It has become a normal thing in recent times to see Made on Femi Kuti’s set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the Afrika Shrine. This will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy nominations. It’s a show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat both the old and newly converted followers of the music,” Funke Kuti, FK Management’s boss, said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The concert, which will herald activities for this year’s Felabration, is scheduled to hold with an expected 2,000 attendees who are between the ages of 25-34.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .