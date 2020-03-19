Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two children in Ijesamodu, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, seven and two years old respectively, are currently in pain due to the infliction meted out to them by their father, Olanrewaju Babatunde.

Daily Sun gathered that the eyes of the younger victim was badly damaged as a result of injury sustained from the hot iron, while the other had some parts of his body injured.

As at press time, the offence of the children were unknown.

A source said when taken to the general hospital in Ijesamodu Ekiti by some good Samaritans, the children were rejected due to the degrees of injury sustained and were later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti where they are currently receiving treatment on the bill of wife of the state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

However, police had been informed in order to arrest the man.