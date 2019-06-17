Ben Dunno, Warri

Members of Masters Place Int’l Church, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have shown love to men and officers of Nigerian Police Force, Ekpan Division, as part of the activities to mark the Father’s Day celebration at the weekend.

The church members, who came out to an open field near the Ekpan Police Station as early as 7am, carried out free medical checks onc the police. They also gave free drugs, food items and educational materials to the officers and their families.

Speaking ob the occasion, the head of men’s club in the ministry, Mr. Emmanuel Jakpa, described the gestures as a token by the church to commend the men and officers of the police for the good work being done in securing the society.

He noted that the general overseer of the church, Pastor Korede Komaiya, felt the need to appreciate the police by approving that love should be extended to the families of the officers to encourage them to do more.

He said: “We have heard a lot about the police not being friendly as they claimed, but we at Masters Place are of the opinion that the men and officers of the force are doing their best in combating crime in our society. We need to encourage the officers.”

In his response, the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Ekpan Division, SP Asanaenyi Ibok, commended the church for the gesture extended to men and officers under his unit, noting that such appreciation from a church would further boost the morale of his men to continue to do more in combating crime.