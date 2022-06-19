From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A leading Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),Professor Benard Odoh,has been honoured with an outstanding leadership award by the Anglican Church in the State.

Presenting the award, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese, All Saints Cathedral, Abakaliki, Rt. Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, eulogized the positive leadership virtues of the recipient and appreciated him for his outstanding leadership credentials.

The priest noted that he has distinguished himself through service to humanity in the State.

In his appreciation remark, the recipient, Odoh expressed deep gratitude to the church for finding him worthy of the honour, noting that it will spur him to do more for humanity.

“Even though it is not yet time for political campaigns, but since the Bishop has mentioned it that I am contesting for Governor, I therefore seek your support so we can make Ebonyi a better place for all of us to live in”, he said.

“With your support and by the grace of God, we will make this State to have joy again and all the sectors that are not working will work again.

“We know that Igbos have no place in the two dominant Parties in today’s Nigeria again because we have nobody running for President or Vice President in any of the two Parties.

“So, it’s time for our people to think about how to secure their various States in the South East first before we begin to gain relevance again in national politics. That’s why we have to work hard to liberate ourselves and make a profound statement on our identity as a people” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rt. Rev. Nkwoagu,charged fathers to always stand in the gap for their families as the pillars of their homes.

