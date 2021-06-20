As the world celebrates the International Fathers’ Day, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has commended fathers across the country for their contribution to national development.

A statement issued in Lagos by the company reads in part: “Since fathers are joint custodians of the family whose strength helps fuse the home together, they deserve to be acknowledged, celebrated and honoured for their phenomenal roles in their families and in society.”

The third Sunday of June every year is set aside by many countries, including Nigeria, for celebrating fathers and their sterling contributions to the family units.

The telecommunications giant said Fathers’ Day should not be a day to be marked with mere rhetoric but a day of appreciation of invaluable contributions of fathers to the growth, development and peace of the society.