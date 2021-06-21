From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

As Nigeria join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Father’s Day, Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged fathers to unite to surmount the nation’s current economic and security challenges.

Describing fathers as soldiers of Christ, the former Abia State governor, admitted that though Nigeria is going through some problems, fathers in the nation have a pivotal role to play to overcome the problems.

The chief whip made this known in a goodwill message during a special Sunday Mass at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja to mark the Father’s Day celebration.

Kalu tasked the nation’s fathers to rise to the occasion of defending the Church and the nation at large.

He appreciated fathers’ efforts at home in raising citizens for the larger society, adding that they also ensured needs of the family are provided.

“Our commitment as Nigerians and fathers shall never be in vain. I urge all fathers in the country to put their heads together in the best interest of our nation. As a nation, we are in pains as a result of the security challenges that we are passing through.

“Fathers should stand up as soldiers of Christ and defend the Church and Nigeria at large. As fathers, we must continue to advocate peace and unity in diversity beginning from our homes,” he said.

The ambience of the church was lightened up as Kalu donated over N2 million to the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Catholic Women Organisation and officiating Catholic priests.

In his response, Rev. Father Charles congratulated fathers and acknowledged that the roles of fathers in nation building cannot be over-emphasised.

The Catholic cleric also urged fathers to register with CMO and lamented the refusal of some fathers in the church to join the organisation. He outlined the numerous benefits of aligning with the forum, while urging unregistered fathers to join the association.

Earlier, the church conferred an award of patrons of the CMO on Joe Ezie and Emmanuel Umoh.