From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bishop Timothy Yahaya of Diocese of Kaduna Anglican Communion on Sunday said that Nigeria’s leadership lacked role model fathers who citizens could look up to.

Fielding questions from reporters on this year’s Father’s Day at the premises of Christ Anglican Church, Kaduna, Bishop Yahaya lamented that some of the country’s leaders who are supposed to be mentors to young people indulge in drugs abuse.

The clergyman cited the late former Southern African president, Nelson Mandela, as the epitome of a responsible father for current and future generations.

‘Where are the Nelson Mandelas of this world?. Where are those sacrificial fathers who are ready to sacrifice everything for their countries and families?,’ he asked.

‘Our nation is a family, where are the fathers that gave legitimacy to the nation. Fathers are responsible people, today if you look at what is happening in our country, you begin to ask, where are the responsible fathers. There should be fathers for the nation. Today if you look around, our youths are into drugs abuse. Where did they learn to take these drugs. Where are the fathers in our society.

‘The leadership of our country, whether at the State level, federal level or local government level are supposed to be fathers. What are the examples they are setting for the children. You even find out that some of our leaders today are into drugs, when leaders are into drugs what do you expect children to do. And I call on the federal government to equip the NDLEA so that drugs addiction will be reduced to the barest minimum in our society.

‘Fathers are the role models of the society, can we say we have fathers who are role models in our nation. When the people who are supposed to be patrimony are stealing in millions and billions of naira, the next thing they need to do is to steal in zillions because we have not heard them stealing in zillions. Will you actually call them fathers. You look at countries like South Africa, you look at their names in the world, in Southern Africa, Nelson Mandela was an epitome of father in our generation and next generation. Where are the Nelson Mandelas of the world?. Where are those sacrificial fathers who are ready to sacrifice everything for their families to be great.

‘So, the indices of father is one explanation we find to problems in our nation because father must ensure that children are brought up properly and the resources of the nation are brought for the betterment of the society. So today the greatest question to ask on this father day is where are the fathers of Nigeria as a nation, where are the fathers of this generation. Today the fathers are absent because they are busy chasing mundane things. When a man is absent he doesn’t become a father, being a father is not just having a wife and children, you may have children, yet you are not a Father. You may have biological children, yet you are not a father because to be father is to be present, is to be observable, is to become a model to the children you have given birth to, is to provide for them, is to become a moral standard for the family. But today when you realised that this is absent, then this father day should be a time for reflection for all fathers in our national life.

‘Inability of fathers to provide for their homes is a failure of generations because when your father teach you very well that as a father you should provide for the home, then what you learnt from your father you bequeath it on your children, and they know that their responsibilities is to provide for their families. For us in Christianity, any father that does not provide for his family is worse than an unbeliever. So, fathers that are not providing for their homes need to ask themselves, whether they are fathers or they only occupy the title. It is one thing to have a title of a father, it is another thing to be a practical father.

‘Those young people that are perpetrating insecurity today were born by fathers, have you ever seen a child born by a tree, have you ever seen a child in the womb of a woman without a man, whether legitimate or illegitimate, and there can never be an illegitimate child, but illegitimate father. When a father does not take responsibility for impregnating a woman to bring up that child, he becomes an illegitimate father. The child did not do anything to become illegitimate, it is only the father that becomes illegitimate, because of his illegitimacy, he bequeaths his son to the children and the children becomes disasters to the society. So if fathers will take their place today the world will become the most peaceful place today.

‘Fathers should teach their children the danger of drugs abuse. So the issue of drugs abuse in our society today is the failure of fathers to teach their children the danger of drugs abuse. If fathers play thier roles, live up to their responsibilities, I can assure you that our homes will not produce children that are drugs addicts. It will be less than one percent even if they are deviant,’ Bishop Yahaya stated.