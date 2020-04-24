It has emerged that Fatima Adamu, mother of Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, is dead.

She was said to have died in the early hours of Friday, April 24.

According to Ben Gooong spokesperson for the Ministry of Education in a statement, the minister, Mr Adamu, gave the confirmation of his mother’s passing, informing that the Adamu matriach died early today, Friday.

Mr Gooong further informed that the remains of the deceased was being buried in Azare in Bauchi State about now, in accordance with Muslim rites, while assuring that other details regarding her death and burial would be disclosed as events unfold.

He was, however, silent on the woman’s age and the circumstances leading to her death.