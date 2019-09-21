Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has insisted that senior Pastor of the church, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has never had any romantic nor any personal relationship with Busola Dakolo who recently accused him of rape.

The Church, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, insisted that the allegation and blackmail against him was being championed by some unnamed pastors who obviously felt threatened by the unprecedented growth and spread of COZA.

The Church alleged that the major anger of the unnamed Pastors and the individuals was that Pastor Fatoyinbo has snatched most of their members.

It added: “Some are even asking why he couldn’t remain in Ilorin where the Church started. Howbeit, our focus is the Kingdom of God and winning souls for Christ.”

Aide to Pastor, Ademola Adetuberu, who signed the statement added that “there was nothing they have not done behind the scene to pull down Pastor Fatoyinbo. They fabricated and sponsored the rape scandal and have been fueling it since then.

“In addition to that, they have been going about fabricating other false stories against Pastor Fatoyinbo, having realised that the Busola story could not be proved in the Court. They are begging people to come out to make other frivolous claims against the Pastor.

“Not only that, some highly respected Pastors who identify with COZA are being abused and insulted for standing by the truth. We urged them to desist from the “evil act” or the anger of God would visit them soon.