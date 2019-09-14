Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A human right and social justice organisation, Social Justice League (SJL), said on yesterday, that some unnamed “big pastors” were behind the alleged rape ordeal of the senior pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, recently accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of rape.

The group appealed to the pastors to desist from their “egoistic and evil” ways fueled by jealousy and envy, or they would be exposed for the world to know their true identities.

A statement jointly signed by the director and secretary of the organisation, Dr. Atta Ogah, and Bitrus Godwin, respectively, also accused the police of being partial in steps taken so far as regards the investigation.

They said: “The police appear to have (been) compromised, or else, why should they subject Pastor Fatoyinbo to humiliation by searching his house in Abuja for an offence allegedly committed in Ilorin, 20 years ago? Why should his international passport be seized? That he will run away? We are surprised that the complainant, Busola Dakolo, appears to be enjoying preferential treatment in the hands of the police for a rather strange reason.”

The group noted that it has been monitoring the controversial issues and the police handling of the case. It appealed to the police not to make itself a willing tool in the hands of external influences to pervert justice.