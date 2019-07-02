A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take a cue from the Senior Pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who was compelled to step down from his position following allegations of rape against him.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, noted that since the President has been accused of rigging himself into office during the last presidential elections, the best thing would be for him to step down until the petition filed against him by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is decided by the Election PetitionTribunal and the Supreme Court.

The statement reads:

“What General Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did to Nigeria during the last general elections amount to a grievous rape on our democracy. Therefore Buhari must of necessity step down just like Pastor Fatoyinbo has done, pending the final determination of the ongoing petition by the Justices of the presidential election petitions tribunal and the Supreme Court. “As a man who claims to have integrity, it is only normal that you (General Buhari) step aside so that the judiciary can do its job without fear, favour or bias that could stem from the ongoing interference in the official activities of the Justices by agents of the executive. “As at today, the tribunal members are being intimidated, outrightly harassed, blackmailed, coerced, bribed and above all, covertly threatened by the executive in order to fraudulently procure a favourable judgement. “Your administration raped Nigerians by denying them the true outcome of their vote which was to ensure that a man who can help further the fight against insecurity, tackle unemployment, mitigate poverty and boost the economy in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was elected.”

The political activist also called on all Nigerians, especially members of the civil society, labour unions and celebrities that spearheaded the protest at COZA last Sunday to apply the same pressure on the Buhari administration.