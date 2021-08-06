From John Adams, Minna

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has urged the suspended chairman of the party, Jibrin Imam, to stop meddling in the party’s affairs until the court decides his fate.

The party specifically reminded him that his suspension alongside his secretary, Mohammed Liman, over allegations of financial misappropriation running into hundreds of million of naira remains and, therefore, he has no business with the party affairs, including the last Saturday’s ward congress of the party.

The party, in a statement by the wards Chairman of Imam, Ibrahim Tachi, described the allegation by the suspended chairman that there was no congress in the 224 wards of the state as mischievous, untrue and baseless.

Imam had alleged that no ward congress of the party took place across the 224 wards in the 25 local government areas of the state last Saturday contrary to what the public was made to believe.

The chairman said what took place last Saturday was an exercise in futility and cannot stand as all the lay down procedures for the conduct of a party congresses were not followed by those behind what took place on Saturday .

He further alleged that there was no congress committee from the party national secretariat in Abuja to supervise the congress that took place on Saturday.

But, according to Tachi, “for avoidance of doubt, there was congress in the 224 wards in the 25 local government areas of the state, and all the due processes and procedures for the conduct of party congresses were strictly adhered to and supervised by the congress committee from the party national headquarters, led by Domingo Abende.”

