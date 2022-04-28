From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Olu Joseph Achi, also known as Faveboy Ryme is currently signed to Faveboy Entertainment; a Record Label based in Lagos.

He spoke about his creative moments and how important it is to work with a producer that understands and connects with the artist.

He worked with the likes of Yalababayala, Rewards Beats(Banga) and Skillsbeatz on this new project set to drop soon .

The 25 year old artist hails from Bekwara, Cross River state, said his musical journey started as a teenage member of his church choir during his secondary school days. In 2015, with the encouragement of other musician friends, he decided to pursue music professionally.

As a result, he released his first single in 2020. The single, titled ‘Miracle’, is a trap style track that talks about the beauty of things like waking up and being alive, otherwise seen as everyday occurrences. And he recently just released another good song titled WMEDS (Wetin My Eyes Don See) gaining massive acceptance worldwide.

Faveboy Ryme’s silky smooth vocals on his songs will make one feel the distinct quality of his voice and musical style derived from his real life experiences.

Having started out with calmer genres like trap and RnB, Faveboy Ryme has grown into other musical styles of expression; specifically Afrofusion. The artiste cites Drake as his favorite musician in the game and hopes to work with him someday.

When asked where he draws inspiration from, the artist stated that he is greatly inspired by his personal experiences and his journey thus far.

For Faveboy Ryme, music is a communication tool above all else. He aims to use his music to reassure people and refers to his writing style as relatable storytelling. Since everyone is going through something that is inherently part of the human life and suffering, the artist hopes that people can hear his music and feel understood.

Where music is concerned, Faveboy Ryme does not see an end and aims to go as far as winning a Grammy someday. It is certain that Faveboy is not here to play and soon enough, he will be the world’s favorite; just as his name implies.