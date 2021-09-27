Miss Favour Aro, representing Bayelsa State, has emerged winner of Miss Amnesty Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2021.

Aro, 19, beat eight other contestants from the Niger Delta over the weekend to clinch the crown, organised by Tracy McWary Foundation in Port Harcourt.

Miss Cross River took the second position, to emerge Miss Amnesty Diaspora; while the second runner up, Miss Ondo, was crowned Miss Amnesty Top Model.

Miss Imo emerged fourth and was crowned Miss Amnesty Entrepreneur.

Receiving her prize, Aro thanked the Presidential Amnesty Programme and Tracy McWary Foundation for organising the pageant.

Cordinator of Tracy McWary Foundation, Tracy McWary, commended the Presidential Amnesty Programme for sponsoring the event and appealed for support from corporate organisations.

She also called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and various state governments to support the foundation’s drive to empower youths in agribusiness.

The event titled “Beauty in Agriculture” also showcased agricultural produce grown in the Niger Delta, such as plantain, snail, cassava, fishes, maize and banana, among others. McWary said the foundation decided to use the beauty pageant to educate youths, especially the girl -child on the importance and potential of agriculture.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.