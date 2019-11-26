KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has made a case for the employment of more indigenes of the state as officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Governor advised students and youths of Ekiti origin to develop interest in military which he said accommodates professionals ofvarious fields.

Fayemi spoke on Tuesday when he received in audience, a team from Defence Headquarters on advocacy visits to secondary schools and state university (EKSU) to stimulate students’ interest in developing careers in the military.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi said Ekiti was lucky to have produced the current Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, who is the highest ranking military officer in the land.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the team led by Brig.-Gen. Idowu Akinlawon has commenced advocacy visit which is targeted at final year students in secondary schools and university.

Describing Ekiti as a land of courageous and valiant men and women, Fayemi said Ekiti must sustain the culture of producing renowned military officers dedicated to the territorial integrity of the country.

The Governor recalled the heroics of the late former Military Governor of the old Western Region, Lt.-Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, who was an example of gallantry, valour, loyalty and selflessness which are the hallmarks of the military.

He said his administration would provide an enabling environment and support for the Defence Headquarters to facilitate the recruitment of commissioned officers of Ekiti origin into the nation’s Armed Forces.

Fayemi urged parents not to panic in encouraging their wards to join the military said they can become doctors, lawyers, engineers, pilots while still serving in the military.

The Governor urged students and parents to avail themselves of the latest opportunity for Ekiti to fully benefit from the exercise going on in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

He said: “We are going to cooperate with the Armed Forces on this exercise. We are proud of our son, General Olonisakin. He is an example and in all places you go let them know that our son is now a General. Let them know that the late Fajuyi was an example of a gallant officer.”

Fayemi, who described his administration as gender sensitive also advocated recruitment of more young Ekiti women into the officers’ cadre of the military to give the womenfolk a sense of belonging.

He also praised the military for its roles in defending the nation’s territorial integrity, fighting insurgency, maintaining internal security, community development roles and enhancement of civil-military relations.

Speaking earlier, Brig.-Gen. Akinlawon said the CDS raised the team to conduct an advocacy and sensitization tour to the Southwest states to create awareness among the youths on the opportunities available in the military.

Akinlawon said many students and youths were not exposed to information they needed on modalities for joining any of the three arms of the military hence the need to go to schools.

He disclosed that three secondary schools in each state of the federation and a federal university in each geopolitical zone have been selected for the exercise.

Akinlawon further revealed that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife was chosen for the Southwest while Ekiti State University (EKSU) was also earmarked for the same exercise in honour of Olonisakin who is an indigene of Ekiti.

He said: “We have been to some secondary schools and sensitization is targeted at SS3 students and the CDS has directed that the exercise should be an annual event.

“He has directed that we go round the country so that our youths will not be denied of this opportunity to be empowered.”