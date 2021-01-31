From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences on the death of a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Juwa Adegbuyi.

Adegbuyi, who represented Ekiti East constituency 1, died on Saturday during a brief illness.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Adegbuyi’s death as shocking, heart-rending and a big blow to his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), his constituents and the state as a whole.

Fayemi described Adegbuyi as an amiable, reliable and hard working politician who demonstrated great passion and commitment to good governance as a legislator.

He said Adegbuyi gave his constituency vibrant and result-oriented representation between June 2019 when he was inaugurated until he died on Saturday.

The governor said it was sad the state lost Adegbuyi barely one year and seven months after he was inaugurated as a lawmaker to represent his constituency on a four-year mandate.

He said his death has robbed Ekiti of a grassroots politician, a patriotic parliamentarian and advocate of good governance.

In the same vein, APC, at the weekend, mourned Adegbuyi.

According to a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Ade Ajayi, on behalf of the Chairman, Paul Omotosho, the late Assembly man, who died on Saturday, represented Ekiti East constituency 1.

He was the chairman of the House Committee on Public Service, Establishment, Labour and Human Capital Development.

Born on May 4, 1969, Adegbuyi is survived by aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

“The party felt a great loss with his death. He was a role model for a lot of young party members and community youths and politicians while alive and a constant inspiration to those who had contact with him.”

The APC said members are yet to come to reality with the death of a pragmatic, outspoken and dedicated lawmaker.

According to the party, his brief, but useful stay in the Assembly has touched the life of people of his constituency through meaningful contributions to debates.