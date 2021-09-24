From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointments of three General Managers and 16 Executive Secretaries into the state civil service.
A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the appointment was to further position the government for better service delivery.
According to him, the newly appointed General Managers are : Dr Charles Doherty, Dr Gilbert Seluwa and Mr James Ajayi.
The Executive Secretaries are :
Mr Emmanuel Daramola, Mr Isaac Olusola, Mr Abel Adenigba, Mr Francis Omotoso, Mr Aderemi Ogunsemoyin, Mr Michael Olajide, Mrs Modupe Falade, Mrs Olabisi Fatoba.
Others are : Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo, Mrs Christiana Bamikole, Mr Joseph Ajidara, Mr Bamidele Familoni, Mrs Ajibola Ayo-Salami, Mr Emmanuel Bamisaye, Mr Martins Ojo and Mr Felix Ojo.
Oyebode noted that the appointments take effect from October 1.
Leave a Reply