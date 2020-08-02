Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism has implemented the special approval of the State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi to rejuvenate the State Performing Troupe by employing thirty two extremely talented graduates in the areas of Dance, Acting, Music, Design and Visual Arts.

While briefing the Media in Ado Ekiti during the assumption of duty of the newly recruited artistes on Monday 3rd August, 2020, the State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare was full of praises for the Governor who gave this special approval in spite of the lean resources at his disposal. He thanked him for his robust sense of understanding, love for Arts, Culture and Tourism and commitment to the development of all Sectors in the State.

According to the Commissioner, the new artistes were recruited through a strictly professional process that lasted five months. Over two hundred and fifty talents were screened, auditioned and filtered before selecting the best 32 who were finally employed.

The Commissioner thanked the State Civil Service Commission, the Office of the Head of Service as well as his Permanent Secretary and other officers in the Ministry for the roles they played in this process.

The Commissioner who informed the Media that with immediate effect, the name of the State Performing Troupe has changed from Ekiti State Cultural Troupe to Ekiti State Performing Arts Company also said that the newly recruited artistes will soon begin a three weeks special training programme that will futher equip them for the job ahead.