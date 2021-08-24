From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Mr David Adekunle Adeyemi as Acting General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council.

Adeyemi, until his new appointment, was Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He is taking over from Mr Deji Samo, who is retiring from the service on September 5.

In a related development, the governor has also approved the appointment of Mrs Olusola Osetoba as substantive Chair of the State Sports Council with effect from July 29th, 2021.

Mrs Osetoba’s appointment follows her satisfactory performance as Acting Chair of the Council.

The governor is hopeful that the duo would justify the confidence reposed in them and ensure a repositioning of the council for greater service delivery.