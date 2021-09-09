From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of heads of secretariats of the 19 newly created Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs) in the state.

Governor Fayemi had in August created the LCDAs in addition to the existing 16 Local Government Areas(LGAs) in Ekiti.

The Chairman, LCDA Implementation Committee, Hon. Olawale Fapohunda, who is the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, in a statement on Wednesday, entitled, “Announcement”, said : ” These appointments take effect immediately and the appointees are advised to resume in their respective secretariats not later than Thursday, September 9, 2021.”

The appointees are : Victoria M. Fase (Ado Central), Bosede Dele-Daramola (Ado North), Kofoworola Rotimi (Ado West), Modupe Oluwafemi (Ajoni), Dupe Dayo-Ige (Araromi), Tope Fadipe (Ekameta), Ayodeji Aluko (Ekiti Southeast), Olusegun Olawuyi (Ero), Margaret Babalola (Gbonyin), Tunji Ajayi (Ifedara).

Others include : Taiwo Oni (Ifeloju), Olusegun Komolafe (Ifesowopo), Taiwo Bodunde (Igbara-Odo/Ogotun), Adedayo Awe (Ikere West), Olusegun Aina (Ikole West), Gbenga Sanya (Irede), Titiloye Omotayo (Irewolede), Adewole Borisade (Isokan) and Ayo Omoniyi (Okemesi/Ido-Ile).